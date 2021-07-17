Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VCTR stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.