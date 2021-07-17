The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $912,800.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The Bancorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

