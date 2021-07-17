Wells Fargo & Company Trims Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price to $161.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.47.

Shares of LSTR opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.15. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $117.89 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $3,427,200.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 14.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

