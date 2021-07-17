CIBC Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$20.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPZEF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

