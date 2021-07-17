Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.19.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $236.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. Insiders have sold a total of 159,303 shares of company stock worth $31,557,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $4,487,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

