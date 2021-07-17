$545.43 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $545.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.50 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61. Stepan has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

