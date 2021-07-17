Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Down 65.9% in June

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

