Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ULH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 50.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

