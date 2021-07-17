Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $209.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.92 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $880.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

