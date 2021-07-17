Barclays Increases Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $27.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.82.

OCDX stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $21,388,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $1,897,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

