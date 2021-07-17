InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $120.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

