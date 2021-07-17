OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$2.55 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.55 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.65.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.45.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

