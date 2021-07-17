Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,368 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NGM opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

