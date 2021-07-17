Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) to Hold

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $3.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54. Adbri has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

