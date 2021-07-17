Financial Contrast: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify N/A N/A N/A Snap -32.90% -43.12% -18.54%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67 Snap 1 6 29 0 2.78

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Snap has a consensus price target of $67.91, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Snap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 23.19 $20.45 million N/A N/A Snap $2.51 billion 37.17 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -94.14

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snap beats DoubleVerify on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

