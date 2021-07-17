Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at 86 Research

Investment analysts at 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of ZH opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

