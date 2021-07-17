Barclays Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

