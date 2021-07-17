Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AWH opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $530.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.