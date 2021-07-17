Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Tidewater worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDW opened at $11.20 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $457.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

