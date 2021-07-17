Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.