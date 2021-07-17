Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,620 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Titan Machinery worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $625.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.