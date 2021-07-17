Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.