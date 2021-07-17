Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of National Presto Industries worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in National Presto Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

