JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,917 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

