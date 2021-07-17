JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seaboard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,930.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,199.99. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

