JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.06 Million in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

