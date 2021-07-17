JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 27,456 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 7,669.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

