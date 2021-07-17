JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 223.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 109,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

