Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Major Shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline Sells 32,005,260 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
INVA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
