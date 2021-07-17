Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Major Shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline Sells 32,005,260 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

INVA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

