Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRLN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.