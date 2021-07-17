UBS Group AG Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $45,981,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

