UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 52.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of BCOV opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $518.48 million, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.