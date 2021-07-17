BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

