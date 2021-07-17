UBS Group AG Increases Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Central Securities worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

