BlackRock Inc. Invests $90,000 in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NYSE PDS opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $461.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

