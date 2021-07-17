Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

