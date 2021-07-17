ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.71.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $457,772.39. Insiders sold a total of 72,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,270 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.