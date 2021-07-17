Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.94.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $5,433,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.