Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALEC. lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alector by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alector by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

