Raymond James Reiterates “$15.65” Price Target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $716.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,460,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.