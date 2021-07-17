Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 215.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Shares of SSBI stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Summit State Bank Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.