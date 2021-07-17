BlackRock Inc. Has $120,000 Stock Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $27,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $289,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

