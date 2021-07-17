BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,774 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $300.06 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Exela Technologies Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

