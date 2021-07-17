BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,071 Shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nephros worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.36. Nephros, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. Analysts predict that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

