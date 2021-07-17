BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. ImmuCell Co. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

