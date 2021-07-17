Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 597.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Certara were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Certara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $24.59 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

