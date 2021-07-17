UBS Group AG Buys 572 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of REX American Resources worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.27.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $871,734. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.