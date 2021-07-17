Comparing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.81 $170.10 million $1.68 35.68 Lyft $2.36 billion 7.44 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.76

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86 Lyft 0 6 22 0 2.79

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $69.73, indicating a potential upside of 30.59%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.22% 19.56% 7.62% Lyft -88.32% -80.71% -30.71%

Volatility & Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

