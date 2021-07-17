Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several other research reports. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.87.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

