Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

CS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

